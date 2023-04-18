Amid the state’s ongoing property insurance meltdown comes an encouraging sign from an unexpected source. Last week Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis acknowledged the need to better address a segment of the community that has yet to draw enough concern from state leaders — property owners who have seen their insurance coverage dramatically rise in cost or disappear outright.

“We’re not done helping policyholders,” Patronis said during an address before the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Board of Governors. He then announced a second event to bring insurers and their customers together in southwest Florida later this month. He also named Tasha Carter, the state’s Insurance Consumer Advocate as the new Hurricane Ian chief recovery director, to help streamline filing property damage claims.

