Republican lawmakers are standing up to Gov. Ron DeSantis, at least a little bit.
This glimpse of a legislative backbone emerged during a critically important process: the once-a-decade redrawing of boundary lines for congressional districts that will reshape the political landscape in Florida.
The redistricting process already was inherently flawed. Every 10 years, lawmakers must redraw the lines for legislative districts, which can affect their own reelection chances. They’re also in charge of setting new boundaries for Florida’s congressional seats. That’s where DeSantis saw an opportunity, taking the unprecedented step of introducing his own congressional map to more aggressively favor Republicans.
It would draw district lines to boost Republican districts from 16 to 18, while reducing historically Black seats by two, statewide. That would include dismantling Florida’s 5th Congressional District in North Florida, held by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson. DeSantis says the district is an unconstitutional gerrymander — though the state Supreme Court approved it in the past.
His strong-arming for GOP gain — while diluting the Black vote — isn’t just difficult for legislators, who must run for reelection this fall. It also undermines the underlying principle here, that lawmakers are supposed to draw fair districts for all voters, not just Republicans. When we talk about voter apathy and people being turned off by politics in this country, remember this moment.
Two possible mapsRepublican lawmakers tried, as usual, to placate the governor, taking the unusual step of approving a “primary” map, plus a back-up map. The first map shrinks Lawson’s District 5 to a small area in Jacksonville, a nod to DeSantis. The second — if the courts reject the first one — reestablishes much of District 5.
But that wasn’t enough for DeSantis. He threatened on Twitter to veto the maps, calling them “DOA.” He followed that with a statement at a news conference in Jacksonville, saying, “I don’t bluff.”
Sounds like he’s thinking about his national political profile at the expense of the state. For a possible presidential contender, any congressional seats the GOP can add in Florida would be a big plus as the party tries to regain control of the U.S. House in November.
The only way for lawmakers to overcome his veto would be with a two-thirds vote of the Republican-dominated Legislature, a body that has rolled over for the governor on almost every other occasion. We don’t have high hopes.
If neither side backs down and lawmakers reach an impasse with the governor, the Florida courts might end up drawing the district lines. Two lawsuits have already been filed, one in Leon County and another in a federal court, the Northern District of Florida, asking the courts to decide where to draw the lines. Either way, a map for Florida’s 28 congressional districts — the state picked up one new district because of an increase in population — must be in place by June 17, the last date candidates can qualify for the congressional elections.
This attack on minority representation must be resisted in every way possible, with the first line of defense being the Legislature. We think it’s encouraging that they’re putting a sliver of daylight between themselves and the governor on this one.
Perhaps they’ve just remembered that, in a check-and-balance system of government, they’re supposed to provide the “check,” so a single branch (the executive branch, in this case) doesn’t hijack the decision-making. Or perhaps they’re just looking out for their own interests in the future when they might be open to accusations of diminishing the power of minority voters in Florida.
Whatever the case, Florida lawmakers are drawing the boundaries, all right. But not just for Congress. In this one instance, they’re drawing a line between themselves and a powerful GOP governor.
An editorial from the Miami Herald.