We’re not sure how many tourists will avoid Florida in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ culture wars, but the NAACP’s warning this month ought to come with one important reminder: There is more to Florida than Ron DeSantis. The Democratic mayors of Tampa and St. Petersburg sent that important message by highlighting the inclusiveness of communities across the state.

The civil rights organization cited the Republican governor’s “aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs” in urging travelers to rethink trips to the Sunshine State. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the group’s advisory reads.

