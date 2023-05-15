As the 60-day session of the Florida Legislature drew to a close, the House and Senate were close to approving bills — HB 7065 and SB 7052 — that would finally make insurers more accountable to their customers. It was an effort that began way too late and shouldn’t have taken until the session end to receive a final vote.

The bills prohibit quick policy cancellations and provide added protections for policyholders whose insurers become insolvent. The legislation bans insurers from altering or amending an adjuster’s report without providing detailed explanations for the change, a problem that still plagues homeowners filing claims after Hurricane Ian. The bills also bolster the two state agencies responsible for overseeing the industry — the Office of Insurance Regulation and the Department of Financial Services — with tougher regulations and additional staff.

