They don’t want Florida residents to know what the governor is up to or who is visiting him at the governor’s mansion.
If you believe his Republican colleagues in the Florida Legislature, the only way to adequately protect Gov. Ron DeSantis as he gears up for an apparent presidential run is to tear up the state’s public records laws.
Without citing any threats past or present, the lawmakers want to bar any request for records that could show where the governor is traveling, regardless of who he’s with, why he’s traveling or if the public is paying for it. In an interesting twist, they have decided to make the unprecedented ban retroactive, presumably to protect the governor from enemies with time machines.
And the lawmakers just added a wrinkle that makes the bill even more unfortunate: a provision that would prevent the public from learning who outside of government has been visiting the governor’s mansion. You know, people like big-money donors and others who might be seeking political favors. Nothing to worry about there.
No other Florida governor saw a need to blow such a large hole in the state’s public records laws. Not Republicans like Jeb Bush or Bob Martinez, or Democrats like Bob Graham, Lawton Chiles or Reubin Askew. Some of them also had presidential or vice-presidential ambitions, but they at least paid lip service to the “public” part of public servant. Not DeSantis. Too often, he appears only to understand the concept of political power.
In its current incarnation, the travel bill would exempt transportation records for the governor’s immediate family, the lieutenant governor, the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court, the Senate President, the House Speaker and anyone else the governor requests. In other words, pretty much anyone.
Lawmakers pushing the exemption say they are doing so at the behest of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is responsible for the governor’s security. The changes, they say, are necessary because of the angry political times we live in. That anger is supposedly reflected by an increase in requests for the governor’s travel records, an uptick the FDLE views as potentially threatening. Why the increase strikes the agency as worrisome rather than a legitimate interest in knowing what the governor is doing as he makes the rounds of early presidential primary states is a mystery.
So is the bill’s clear overreach. If authorities think a specific records request poses a potential danger, wouldn’t it make sense just to deny that request (while citing the reasons), rather than institute a blanket ban, especially given that records exemptions are supposed to be drawn as narrowly as possible? It would help, of course, if the DeSantis administration actually paid attention to records requests. Journalists who make them say it often take weeks or months to get an answer, if they get one at all.
As for making the records ban retroactive, proponents don’t even try to come up with a justification, except for the same vague concerns that someone might be able to use the records to mount a threat. When a Democratic lawmaker suggested releasing requested information after travel is complete to maintain at least a pretense of transparency, he was told (figuratively speaking) to stick his idea where the sun doesn’t shine. The irony just never ends in Tallahassee.
But for pure gall, nothing tops the bill’s “You can no longer see the guest list’′ provision. The Senate sponsor says only the names of guests visiting the governor’s mansion for non-governmental reasons would be shielded from public disclosure. Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Lauderdale, said it is “similar to you or myself inviting someone to our home.’’
An editorial from the Tampa Bay Times.