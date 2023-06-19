He was young and wild, showing off for the paparazzi in downtown Orlando and causing a stir as perhaps the only adolescent male in the city to refuse a tasty pile of doughnuts. Countless local residents tagged him on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Two of the area’s most popular politicians gave him hashtag-worthy names — with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer opting for BooBoo and State Rep. Anna Eskamani going for Blaze.

But the juvenile bear who spent three days tree-hopping in Lake Eola Park finally succumbed to the lure of pastry after wildlife officers added syrup, and his teenage dream of an influencer career ended with the snap of a trap door closing. As the Sentinel’s Jeff Weiner reported, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plans to release him safely in the Ocala National Forest and, presumably, into the humdrum life of doing whatever it is that bears do in the woods.

