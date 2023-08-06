Bad enough that Florida already has a reputation for the bizarre, insane and unseemly. But what now passes for state leadership in K-12 and higher education seems determined to push the ludicrous envelope even further. The new standard for teaching slavery is just the latest in a long line of initiatives that have hurt public education.

From making it easy for individuals to ban books, to diverting more public money to unregulated private schools, from thwarting teachers’ unions to restricting college faculty protections like tenure — state leaders are de-valuing what’s left of a good Florida education. Chipping away at the state’s public school and university infrastructure in the name of cheap, short-term political gains — like elections — has consequences.

