April 18 may seem like months away – well, because it is – but that day, the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns, will be here before you know it.
Tax professionals routinely recommend you begin amassing all of your tax-related documents, and then file as soon as possible. Having all the correct information is especially vital for those who received advance Child Tax Credit payments or Economic Impact Payments (American Rescue Plan stimulus payments) in 2021 as they will need those payments amounts when preparing their tax return. The Internal Revenue Service is mailing special letters to recipients. They can also check amounts received on IRS.gov.
The IRS began processing tax returns on Monday.
The U.S. tax code can be complex, and filling out your tax forms properly can be difficult. Fortunately for those in our community, there’s help. There are local programs providing assistance to those who need help.
Two free income tax preparation sites in Highlands County are now open to prepare and file federal and state tax returns. This is a completely free service sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) through two churches in Sebring and Avon Park.
There are no age requirements or income limitations. The focus is on low to middle income persons with an emphasis on those 60 and over. The sites are staffed by IRS tested and certified volunteers.
Appointments are required and must be made in person. COVID precautions will be taken and a facemask must be worn. If you have questions or concerns, call the site coordinator. Do not call the churches because they cannot answer tax questions or schedule appointments.
- Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870. Local coordinator – Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Appointments can be made made on the tax preparation days. Tax preparation days are Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 2 through April 18, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Local coordinator – Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.
Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days. Tax preparation days will be each Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 through April 14, 2022 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. tax code.
We salute the many volunteers who make it possible.
A revised editorial from the Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen-News.