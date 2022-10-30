According to the Board of Elections, Highlands County has 69,023 registered voters. We give the exact number because we hope every single one of you 69 thousand and 23 good people vote by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Wouldn’t that be something; 100 percent turnout? Definitely one for the Guiness Book of world records. Something to be proud of.
Think of being able to say (with proper blushing modesty), “Yes, I’m from that Highlands County. It’s true. Every one of us who could, voted this year.”
Of course, that’s a pie in the sky fantasy; a Disney movie that will never be made. On the other hand, 69 thousand and 23 of us did bother to register to vote, and there is an open seat on the county commission that needs to be filled, so it is an important election.
To make it easy, early voting continues this week. In Avon Park, go to the City Hall Council Chamber at 123 Pine St. In Sebring, go to the Penny Ogg Operations Center at 4505 Kenilworth Blvd. In Lake Placid, go the Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27 N. All three early polling places are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to the Board of Election’s website, “It doesn’t matter where you live, you may go to any of the early voting sites and cast your vote there.”
Monday, Nov. 7, all early voting polls will be closed.
On Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go to your precinct’s polling place, which is listed on your registration card. If you aren’t sure where to go, call the Election Board at 402-6655 to find out.
Whenever you vote, be sure to take a photo I.D. with your signature on it. Ironically, your registration card alone will not be enough.
To make it even easier, remember you don’t have to vote for every office on the ballot. And there is a line where you may write in a name not listed. Vote for whoever you want. Just vote. Be part of a community that astounds the nation.
So that’s the challenge, shooting for 100 percent.
Forget for the moment about the people around the world who would give their eye teeth for such an opportunity. Forget the billions who are convinced democracy is falling apart. Forget the talking heads on TV who smugly under rate our commitment to our wonderful country.
Don’t fall for the cynical belief that voting doesn’t matter. Of course it does.
Especially if we confound the pundits and pollsters by breaking all records by voting, each and every one of us.