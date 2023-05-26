County schoosl graduate their latest group of seniors this weekend. It’s a time-honored tradition to send them off with best wishes for a successful future.
And we do wish them well as they move along whatever path they choose — or that chooses them.
But after four years of watching these young people excel in the classroom, on stage, on athletic fields and in the community — even in other countries — we want to leave them with a different message of encouragement: You’ve got this.
Some of them have their futures planned to a fare-thee-well. Some aren’t sure what they’re going to be doing this afternoon. Some — maybe a majority — have thought only a step or two ahead and are keeping their options open.
Know this: That’s the way it has always been. And it’s fine.
You have an education from a good school. You can use it to open almost any door in front of you now, whether it’s to get into a college or university, a technical school, a training program or a job.
Whichever one you choose, you’re ready for it. Trust us.
But we have some advice anyway — not that we think you really need it. Indulge us. It’s what adults do to reassure themselves that the fledglings are indeed ready to leave the nest.
It’s going to be scary, for a while. From this point forward, many — maybe most — things in your life will be different: new place, new school, new classes, new friends.
New responsibilities.
You’ll soon be in charge of much of your life, if you’re not already.
Some of you will be leaving home for the first time. Even if you’ll still live at home, mom and dad will be weaning you off their services and their funding.
If you don’t feel ready for that, you’re normal. Allay your anxiety by using whatever transition period you have to get ready for the next phase of your life.
Earn some money, at least until you go back to school. Learn about bank accounts, set up bill pay and take over your own bills. (If you’ll still be living at home, kick in something to your parents for room and board. It’s the grown-up thing to do.)
Create a budget and live within it. You don’t want to look like a credit risk before you even get any credit.
Learn how to cook, even if it’s just advanced microwaving. Making food is cheaper than eating out and unless you pay cash for everything, you won’t believe how quickly your money will disappear every month.
Pick up the other domestic skills you need by learning to do your own laundry, clean your own space and make your own bed.
That’s a little thing, but making the bed starts your day with a sense of accomplishment you can build on. And when your day is done, you have a made bed to welcome you.
Don’t reset your body clock by staying up all night and sleeping all day. That’s not conducive to early classes or keeping a job.
Similarly, don’t let your newfound freedom go to your head. The old saying about how whatever happens in school goes on your permanent record is really true after you turn 18. Make a bad decision and you could throw away all your hopes and dreams.
You know all that, though. Today’s high school seniors are better educated, more aware and more sophisticated than ever. They have to be. Their world is vastly different from the one their parents grew up in.
Which is what makes it scary for them. But parents, trust us. Your kids have got this.