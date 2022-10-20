Older adults are advised to protect themselves from scams and high-pressure sales tactics during the 2022 annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which runs to Dec. 7.

“Every year, Michiganders are targeted by criminals who try to take advantage of them and steal their money or personal information during the Medicare open enrollment period,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox. “It is important that Medicare participants protect themselves by not giving out personal information, including their Medicare or Social Security Number, to anyone who tries to solicit their business over the phone, online, or at their front door.”

