The American Revolution is the bedrock of our nation, so important to our self image it has become more fairy tale than history.
For many of us, when we think of the Revolution, it comes down to three paintings: The Signing of the Declaration of Independence; Washington Crossing the Delaware; and General Cornwallis surrendering in Yorktown, Virginia. Some of us think to throw in the names of Paul Revere and George Washington and sometimes add Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.
Many of us think the Revolutionary War started on the 4th of July, 1776; most of us are not sure when it ended, or how long it lasted.
Most of us know there were Tories (who sided with the British) and Patriots (who did not).
Most of us think George Washington was a great battlefield general. We tend not to think of the soldiers and officers he led, and believe it was nearly a bloodless war. We think the colonist soldiers dropped their plows and hid behind trees and rocks and mowed down the Red Coated British army, which insisted in marching in straight lines down the roads right past them.
Well, we have a lot to learn.
The first fighting (at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts) took place in April 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence. The fighting continued (off and on) until October 1781, when Cornwallis surrendered. The peace treaty formally ending the war and recognizing the United States of America as an independent nation was signed in 1783. The war had officially lasted eight years.
George Washington was a truly brave man and great general, but he lost more battles than he won. His genius lay in keeping his army together against great odds. Made up of militia , often unpaid, under fed and poorly supplied, many of the soldiers (who were rebels after all and lacked any training) came and went as they pleased, had no respect for military discipline and treated orders as favors asked.
Just when Washington would get one army battle-ready, the one year enlistments would run out, his men would leave regardless the circumstances and he’d have to start all over again. Keep in mind, there were soldiers who stayed the duration, or came back after visiting home, but certainly not the majority.
The army included significant numbers of Blacks, both free and slave. A regiment from Rhode Island was especially famous for its courage.
Most local farmers were of no help, by the way. According to Ron Chernow’s biography of Washington, it had nothing to do with ideology. Locals preferred to sell to the British who paid in sterling, rather than to the patriots who paid (when they had funds) in constantly devaluing Congressional paper. Washington’s men frequently went days without meat, eating only bread. And there were occasions when they had nothing to eat. Winters were especially hard and Washington had to deal with several mutinies of frustrated men and officers.
According to Chernow, the war was deadly and filled with suffering – second only to the Civil War in losses (proportionately). Disease, malnourishment and exposure to the elements killed more soldiers than were shot in action, died from their wounds, or while prisoners of war.