There have been some tragedies in the news lately. There have been some road rage incidents on our roads and interstates. Notably, there have also been suicides involving firearms.
Reports such as these are always disturbing and heartbreaking.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, in its Morbidity and Mortality report, published the results of a study titled, “Vital Signs: Changes in Firearm Homicide and Suicide Rates — United States, 2019–20.”
Here is what it found: Firearm homicides and suicides represent important public health concerns in the United States, with substantial inequities by race and ethnicity and poverty level. In 2020, 79% of all homicides and 53% of all suicides involved firearms. From 2019 to 2020, the firearm homicide rate increased about 35%, and the firearm suicide rate stayed high. The firearm homicide rate in 2020 was the highest recorded in more than 25 years.
“Long-standing systemic inequities and structural racism limit economic and education opportunities. They contribute to unfair and avoidable health disparities among some racial and ethnic groups. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the substantial increase in the firearm homicide rate, along with notable increases in firearm suicide rates for some groups, has widened racial, ethnic, and other disparities. For example, young people, males and Black people have the highest firearm homicide rates and experienced the largest increases in 2020,” it states.
The reasons for the increasing rates and widening disparities are likely complex, the study found. Multiple stressors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the increases, including: changes and disruptions to services and education; mental stress; social isolation and economic stressors, including job loss, housing instability and difficulty covering daily expenses.
According to the study, “The findings of this study underscore the importance of comprehensive strategies that can stop violence now and in the future by addressing factors that contribute to homicide and suicide, including the underlying economic, physical and social inequities that drive racial and ethnic disparities in multiple health outcomes. For example, policies that enhance economic and household stability (e.g., temporary assistance to families, child care subsidies, tax credits, housing assistance and livable wages) can reduce family poverty and other risk factors for homicide and suicide (e.g., family stress and substance use).”
It goes on, “Communities can also implement locally driven approaches that address physical and social environments that contribute to violence and other inequities, with the potential for immediate benefits.”
We need to make sure resources are available to all who are feeling stressed or in danger of domestic violence. Communities nationwide must implement comprehensive violence prevention strategies to address physical, social and structural conditions that contribute to violence and disparities.
Studies like this one, while threatening to some, can help identify disproportionately affected populations and guide the development and implementation of evidence-based strategies for communities experiencing social and structural conditions contributing to violence and disparities in violence. We are not immune.
Vermont does well in providing myriad violence prevention programs, such as those that teach coping and problem-solving skills, enhance norms against intimate partner and other violence, prevent substance use and suicide attempts, encourage help-seeking, or provide mentoring and employment opportunities that can be implemented more broadly, irrespective of risk.
More always need to be done. We continue to urge lawmakers to provide funding to services providing counseling and mental health services, as well as those organizations working with teens, veterans and vulnerable populations.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) and provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
An editorial from the Rutland (Vermont) Herald.