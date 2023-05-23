Another health crisis will come, sooner or later. Will we be ready? Will we care?
The COVID-19 public health emergency has officially ended. That’s three years and 100 days after the federal government declared it had begun. What have we learned?
People have moved on. Well, not everyone. In Florida, 88,219 had died of COVID as of the end of last month, as had 1,131,819 across the United States. They’re not moving on, nor is it so easy for the loved ones they left behind. Nor are the untold numbers who are still suffering the effects of long COVID. About 1,100 Americans are still dying each week.
If it were March 2020, and we knew then what we know now, what would we do differently? If we knew that more than 1 million Americans were going to die, would we have changed anything? Trust the science, people said. But the science changed as knowledge grew. The coronavirus morphed, too. The original strain evolved into delta, then omicron, each with differing abilities to infect and to kill.
After the initial panic wore off, the pandemic quickly became political — and personal. Many people didn’t want to be told to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, or get vaccinated at all. Misinformation spread, often at the behest of authority figures. Too many viewed the pandemic through their own filter and remade history as they wanted it to have been, not how it was. (Remember, it was Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 1, 2020, who ordered Floridians to remain in their homes for all but essential activities for the next 30 days to help stop the spread.)
Lots of people saw “science” through the prism of their personal beliefs instead of cold hard facts. That is how some people came to believe that the wonder vaccines, developed in record time, somehow didn’t “work.” (They did. They didn’t completely prevent infection, but they lessened the severity and vastly reduced the chances of death.) Or that masks didn’t “work.” (They do, if they are N95s and worn properly.)
For all of these reasons, it is a shame that the federal government has not chosen to convene a panel in the style of the 9/11 Commission, which deeply probed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to give Americans a thorough analysis of how they happened. The goal was to understand the history to keep it from repeating itself. It was a bracing, unvarnished report that uncovered America’s many vulnerabilities. There’s no way to prove the counterfactual — that the 9/11 Commission’s findings prevented another attack — but we have not had a similar one in the generation since.
To that end, history professor Philip Zelikow, who was executive director of the 9/11 Commission, convened a panel called the COVID Crisis Group. He thought he was laying the groundwork for an inevitable national COVID commission to do for our pandemic response what the 9/11 report did for the Sept. 11 attack — give us the full story of what worked, what failed and what we should have done, to better brace for next time, because there will be a next time.
But the federal government never empaneled a COVID commission, and no report was issued. So Zelikow wrote a piece for Time Magazine, “How America Lost The COVID-19 War,” and his ad hoc group has just published a book, “Lessons From the COVID War.” Unfortunately, the book will not have the imprimatur of the federal government nor the weight that an official commission would bring. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be essential reading for policymakers and politicians.
In our current climate, imagine if a deadly new health scourge hit America. Would there be any appetite for any of the measures people accepted in March 2020, even if they were completely effective? Or would people individually say, “You can’t make me”? Without a full, honest accounting of COVID-19 in America — including admitting our mistakes — it would be hard to change minds.
It is easy to believe that a study of history is merely an objective look at “what happened.” But it’s never so simple. Historians pick and choose facts to include, to emphasize, to leave out. How many of us learned anything at all in school about the 1918-19 great influenza, the deadliest pandemic in modern history? If we studied nothing about it, how could we possibly learn lessons from it? We should not let the pandemic we ourselves just lived through be swept into the dustbin of history. It will be dangerous to forget, to let go of the lessons we should have learned. Are we braced for the inevitable next pandemic? Sadly, we already know the answer.
An editorial from the Tampa Bay Times.