Our ongoing series about the budding relationship between the City of Avon Park and Florida Airport Management has more implications than what people might realize at a glance. We think this is a potential winner for Highlands County, if not for the state.

Hemp, as most people are aware, is the same basic plant as marijuana. But industrial hemp has much, much less THC in it. You could probably smoke it, but even a joint the size of a telephone poll is going to give you more of a headache than a high. What hemp does have is an impressive flexibility for industrial use.

