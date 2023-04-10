Bills in the House and Senate would change the law to allow nonunanimous juries to impose a death sentence.

Two bills sailing toward the governor’s desk would scrap a requirement that jury recommendations be unanimous for the death penalty, pushing Florida’s threshold for capital punishment to the lowest in the nation. This is bad law that invites a deadly mistake. The House should at least follow the Senate’s lead in including an important judicial guardrail over this fateful decision.

