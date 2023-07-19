Sadly, we’ve become somewhat accustomed to weather disasters in other parts of the world. In recent years, floods have displaced people and destroyed homes and other buildings in Asia. Droughts have plagued Africa, leading to food shortages and conflicts.

Last week, damaging floods happened in the Northeast, offering a somber reminder of the reality and dangers of our changing climate. Montpelier, the capital of Vermont, became cut off from the rest of the state by flood waters, which inundated the country’s smallest capital city. It reopened days later with a warning: the city was “not out of the woods.”

