It is a time to fete scholarship recipients and a time to recognize those who cover the White House. It is also a time for jokes, with the president being the subject of many and journalists also having volleys fired their way.
The White House Correspondents’ dinner supplied all of the above recently, but it also had more serious notes. That certainly included the topic of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in Russia on trumped up charges of being a spy.
The night took on a serious tone with references to attacks on journalists and the profession itself. And by “journalists” we do not mean the Tucker Carlsons and Don Lemons of big media.
Not that anything less would have been expected in a room that was chock full of journalists, but President Biden was quick to bemoan such attacks and he stressed the important role of journalists and media in general — yes, even when the questions get tough or the stories are not flattering.
He quoted Thomas Jefferson on what he said of the importance of a free press to keeping government in check. Given the choice between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter,” Jefferson wrote.
We found ourselves shaking our heads in agreement with the keynoter, Roy Wood Jr. While he tossed plenty of darts and one-liners, he also took a serious turn when referencing the journalism profession.
It is hard for most people to think of White House correspondents as anything but national and even international news reporters, but Wood made a deeply important point in noting that every story starts at the local level. Wood stressed the importance of local journalism, especially lauding the newsrooms of community newspapers. He too expressed concerns about the nationwide plight of journalism, whether in the newsroom of community newspapers owned and operated by large corporations that are reducing their reporting and editing staffs to bare bones — or worse — or the smaller community papers that are drying up and creating news deserts and leaving readers, voters and taxpayers in the cold.
This newspaper is among that group of local journalism outfits. We are a family-owned small business operating with a handful of people whose main mission is to provide grassroots stories that affect our readers. We also try to provide some extra trimmings, such as news from around the state, nation and world, as provided by the wire service, The Associated Press. Additionally, we bring readers views from syndicated columnists and cartoonists, comics, puzzles and more.
We cannot be everything for everyone, but we do try to offer a buffet to our readers. Perhaps the buffet has been trimmed some, out of necessity brought on by rising costs of doing business, but we endeavor to matter within the community we serve. After all, it’s our community too, so reporting on its news, sports and features is an important mission for us.
We are not in the same league with White House correspondents, but the work we do is no less important. In fact, we could make the case for it being more important as what we do is closest to home.
An editorial from the The Index-Journal (South Carolina). The sentiment of which is shared by the Highlands News-Sun.