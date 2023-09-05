Oh, c’mon. It’s not enough that Floridians have the highest property insurance rates in the country. Now we’re getting hammered on auto insurance costs, too?

A mid-year report by Insurify, an insurance comparison website, says Floridians are paying the fourth highest auto insurance rates in the nation. We fork over a whopping 44% more than the national average. Only Michigan, New York and Nevada ranked higher than Florida on the car-insurance-misery scale.

