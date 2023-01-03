The package of reform proposals is expected soon.
The Florida grand jury that investigated the 2018 Parkland school massacre rightly described the state’s mental health system: “A mess.” It was a chilling reminder that Floridians pay a terrible human price for a failing patchwork of mental health care that doesn’t adequately serve those needing it or the taxpayers funding it.
That’s why we’re looking forward to some interim findings soon from a state commission created last year to recommend reforms to Florida’s mental health system. It’s too early to tell if the Republican-led Legislature will follow through with the funding and structural changes necessary to bring substantial relief. But given that the Florida Supreme Court impaneled the grand jury at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request, the Republican leadership in Tallahassee has an enormous stake in improving the system. So meaningful change could happen.
The Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse must submit its initial findings to DeSantis and the Legislature by Jan. 1, with a final report due in September. But as the Times’ Sam Ogozalek chronicled in a recent report, the commission has sent encouraging signals by focusing on several key areas.
Jail diversion. Most people with mental illnesses often “are no more dangerous than the general population,” observed Steve Leifman, a Miami-Dade judge and longtime mental health advocate. Yet the criminal justice system has become the dumping ground for those with mental health needs. The Miami-Dade jail, for example, is the largest psychiatric institution in Florida, and taxpayers across Florida spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year to warehouse people who need mental health treatment. Florida needs to create more programs to keep those with mental illness from being incarcerated in the first place, and offer more treatment to keep them from being arrested again. That should include new training for police to deal with people acting out of anxiety, and a pipeline to divert these cases from the courts to mental health providers.
Broader treatment. Florida uses a regimen called “competency restoration” for those diagnosed with mental illness who are facing misdemeanor or low-level felony charges. The goal is not to restore a defendant’s long-term health but to ensure their ability to participate in legal proceedings. This is one of the most short-sighted and self-defeating approaches in Florida’s handling of the mentally ill; lower-level offenders often have their charges dropped and they are released to deal on their own with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other issues that help bring them again to the attention of law enforcement. Florida needs new strategies for nonviolent offenders, from expanding highly-monitored community treatment programs to more intensive, short-term inpatient care to help adults reintegrate into society.
Outcomes and spending. Florida’s decentralized, often-chaotic system for managing mental health makes it difficult to track outcomes, hold providers accountable and determine whether taxpayers get value for their buck. This siloed approach is inefficient, and it hides gaps that need to be plugged to improve the continuum of care. The commission should endorse a centralized database that would better help public agencies and private providers determine what’s working, what’s not and other key metrics. The information is essential for making smarter decisions about where to spend Florida’s limited resources. It could also expose inequities across the state and help identify pilot programs that could serve unique populations or communities. Better outcomes start with better data.
The value of this commission’s work cannot be overstated. The board should present lawmakers with a robust package and state leaders should seize the opportunity to make the system better for all of Florida.
An editorial from the Tampa Bay Times.