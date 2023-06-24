Bob Huggins’ fall from grace is a cautionary tale of how times change and how people act also must change.
Just last month, Huggins, the long-time and successful basketball coach at West Virginia University, was on a live broadcast on a Cincinnati radio station joking with the host about his days as coach at the University of Cincinnati. Huggins must have forgotten he was on the air when he not once but twice uttered an anti-gay slur.
When called out on it, Huggins apologized quickly, but he still faced punishment from WVU. His salary of $4.15 million — the highest of any state employee in West Virginia — was reduced by $1 million. The $1 million will instead go to WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities. His contract was amended from a multi-year deal to a year-by-year agreement to end on April 30, 2024.
Obviously, he was on a short leash, and another indiscretion could not be tolerated. This past Friday night, Huggins was pulled over by Pittsburgh police for driving with a shredded tire and his driver’s side door open. He failed a field sobriety test. Plastic bags containing beer cans were found in his vehicle. He was arrested and charged with DUI. It was his second DUI arrest. The first ended his job at Cincinnati.
The Pittsburgh arrest was the final straw. Huggins resigned the next day before WVU could fire him.
At age 69, Huggins should have known that you always assume a microphone is on and any indiscretion can end your career. At one time anti-gay slurs were common and considered funny by a lot of men, but that time is long gone. And Huggins has lived long enough to know that driving while intoxicated isn’t a joke; it’s a danger to the drunk driver and to others on the road, on a sidewalk, in a nearby building — just about anywhere.
This is not to condemn Huggins. Others have done that, and there is no need to pile on from here. He clearly has problems that must be dealt with. So have we all. What we can do is learn from his experience.
In this day of cameras and microphones everywhere, things that once could be covered up are now out there for the world to see. Stepping out in public exposes our weaknesses, ignorance and bad attitudes for all to comment on. Huggins is a high-profile person for whom the stakes are higher. He won’t be the last famous person to fall and pay the consequences for his actions. It’s up to each individual to avoid that fate.
An editorial from the Herald-Dispatch [West Virginia].