Florida needs more teachers like Willie and Estella Pyfrom. Unfortunately, state education policies are making it difficult for public schools in Florida to attract and retain educators of the caliber of the Pyfroms, whose work in Palm Beach County’s Glades communities earned them overdue public recognition and enduring adulation.

For almost four decades, the Pyfroms taught music, raised students and mentored a community. Willie Pyfrom became known as “the godfather of band directors” for his many students who would go on to become music teachers and band leaders themselves. Estella, his late wife, was no slouch either. After retiring, she used her life savings to start Estella’s Brilliant Bus, a mobile computer lab that brought technology and internet connections to children living in some of the county’s poorest areas.

