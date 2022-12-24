Editor’s Note: In September of 1897, The New York Sun received a letter from 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon. That letter prompted Francis Church, one of the editors, to write what has become perhaps the most famous newpaper editorial of all time. The Highlands News-Sun takes pleasure sharing it with our readers each Christmas.

Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.

