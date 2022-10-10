We all seem to know someone with COVID still.
So it is with cautious optimism, as the nip in the air changes the leaves and drives us inside more, wWe learned recently that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September. Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.
Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine. Trudeau’s Liberal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.
In addition, Hong Kong’s leader announced his city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels as it seeks to remain competitive and open up globally after nearly two years. Incoming travelers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong, the city’s chief executive John Lee said recently at a news conference. Instead, they will need to present a negative COVID-19 result from a rapid antigen test conducted within 24 hours before the flight. The measures will come into effect Monday.
And then there was President Joe Biden’s declaration on “60 Minutes” that the “pandemic is over.”
The Wall Street Journal aptly noted in last week that “COVID has become significantly less lethal as most people in the U.S. and world have gained some level of immunity from vaccination or infection. About 400 Americans each day have been dying from COVID this summer, but most are elderly or have other medical ailments. It’s still important to protect the vulnerable.”
So all of this shift in attitude has us wondering why?
It has to be about money. It has to be about the holiday greed of the fourth-quarter economic engine.
Some suggest that if COVID is really gone, we need to take next steps. Big next steps.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote, “If the pandemic is over, then so is the emergency. Yet the Administration continues to extend the public-health emergency that was first declared in January 2020. …The reason is almost certainly money. A March 2020 COVID law enables the government to hand out billions of dollars in welfare benefits to millions of people as long as the emergency is in effect. This includes more generous food stamps and a restriction on state work requirements.”
The Journal accused the president of wanting “to reassure Americans tired of restrictions on their way of life that the pandemic is over and they can get on with their lives. But he wants to retain the official emergency so he can continue to expand the welfare state and force states to comply. COVID can’t be an emergency only when it’s politically useful.”
As we have seen here in Vermont, with the rental assistance money being phased out, that kind of mindset is not going to work, and is going to create a different crisis altogether.
For now, we need to keep the course.
We understand that no one wants to go through another COVID winter. And chances are, we probably will not see the levels of grave concern that we have seen during the past two winters. But we must remain vigilant. And we must have supports in place that assume the pandemic is not over.
Fortunately, not everyone is buying the pandemic version of “Mission Accomplished.”
U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have gotten the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday. Health experts said it is too early to predict whether demand would match up with the 171 million doses of the new boosters the U.S. ordered for the fall.
But as we have seen: COVID is not going anywhere. And while borders and cities are opening, we still have to be smart about how we conduct ourselves, and taking appropriate preventive actions: Start by getting the booster.
Health officials report that some Americans who plan to get the shot, designed to target the most common omicron strains, said they are waiting because they either had COVID-19 recently or another booster. They are following public health advice to wait several months to get the full benefit of their existing virus-fighting antibodies. Others are scheduling shots closer to holiday gatherings and winter months when respiratory viruses spread more easily.
Regardless of reason, every Vermonter needs to take the necessary steps to protect yourself (and others) from tempting fate, and potentially spreading another variant of the virus.
By the way, did you get a flu shot yet?
An editorial from the Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus, Vermont.