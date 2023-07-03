In today’s America, fear and guns are omnipresent.
We’re relieved that Karl Polek wasn’t seriously injured this month when a Dunedin homeowner mistook the 33-year-old pool cleaner for an intruder and opened fire. But why did a tragedy in-the-making that was miraculously avoided spiral out of control at all? And will anyone learn a lesson about how we Americans increasingly interact in a society awash in guns, isolation and fear?
Jana and Bradley Hocevar were home about 9 p.m. on June 15 when Jana Hocevar heard noise coming from their lanai. Jana Hocevar, 43, saw an unfamiliar man within feet of the sliding glass doors and called 911, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. Bradley Hocevar, 57, yelled at the supposed intruder to leave. Gualtieri said footage shows that Polek likely didn’t hear Bradley Hocevar, who opened fire when Polek approached the house with a flashlight to leave paperwork at the door.
Gualtieri announced Monday that Bradley Hocevar will not face charges after firing 30 rounds from his AR-15 rifle. Gualtieri said Polek had never previously shown up to clean the pool after dark, and did not alert the couple he was there. Gualtieri said Florida’s Stand Your Ground law protects Bradley Hocevar’s right to fire on someone he believed posed a threat. “There was no crime committed,” Gualtieri said in a report Monday by the Times’ Emma Uber. “This is one of those situations we call lawful but awful.”
Lawful but awful? It says something that incidents like this are so common they have their own name. As the Times reported, the audio from the 911 call reveals Bradley Hocevar first fired two rounds through the sliding glass door. Polek ran away, but the Hocevars could not see because the blinds were closed. The 911 dispatcher and Jana Hocevar repeatedly pleaded with Bradley Hocevar to put down the rifle and stop firing. But 47 seconds after the first two rounds, Bradley Hocevar fired a few more rounds, and then unloaded his AR-15′s magazine — in all, 30 rounds in about 90 seconds, Gualtieri said.
That’s a lot of lead flying, and Gualtieri said it was lucky no passersby were injured. While Floridians are lawfully allowed to defend themselves with force, some situations call for it and so do not. This case shows how invaluable it is for residents to establish whether a threat truly exists. Where is the line between the safety of a homeowner and the safety of a neighborhood? Are guns the default for every emergency, even when law enforcement is notified? How far are Floridians willing to go in tolerating simple mistakes with becoming breeding grounds for tragedy?
Americans are increasingly quick to envision danger outside their doorway. The pandemic helped seal a feeling of isolation, but Americans were withdrawing routine contact long before COVID-19. Social media hasn’t helped, and it’s unclear whether there is a breaking point that will reverse this cycle. But getting out and using our senses and judgment is a start. Not every noise, stranger or wise crack is a threat, and the more we connect and interact with others, the clearer we’ll realize the difference.
