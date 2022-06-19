Juneteenth, the word is a combination of June and nineteenth, marks the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved Blacks of their freedom (two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation) and the end of the Civil War.
Historian Elizabeth Hayes Tucker quotes a slave descendant’s explanation of the holiday in an essay about Juneteenth, “The 19th of June wasn’t the exact day the Negro was freed, but that’s the day (the whites) told them they was free.”
First recognized officially in Texas in 1980, in 2021 it became the 11th holiday recognized by the federal government, although not a paid day off.
While the holiday almost disappeared in the early part of the 20th century, it revived following the March on Washington in 1968. Two of the largest Juneteenth celebrations that year were in Milwaukee and Minneapolis.
This year the Smithsonian and the Henry Ford Museum plan major celebrations. There will be prayer, poetry and musical festivals, parades and barbecue picnics all across the country. Closer to home, Juneteenth was celebrated Saturday with a parade and festivities, carrying on the tradition started years ago by the late Robert Saffold.
We too wish everyone a joyful, peaceful and thoughtful Juneteenth 2022.