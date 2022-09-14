According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 302 journalists have been murdered for their work worldwide between 2011 and 2021.
Of those killings, only four happened in the U.S., all of which occurred during the June 28, 2018 mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
So it’s very concerning to us, and no doubt journalists across the nation, to hear news of the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German was found stabbed to death outside his home last week.
Even more troubling was news Wednesday of an arrest made in connection to German’s killing; the suspect being a Las Vegas-area local government official, Robert Telles, who lost his reelection bid after German reported on allegations of bullying, favoritism and a relationship with a subordinate staffer in Telles’ office, according to the Associated Press.
“We are relieved Robert Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official,” said Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook.
What separates the United States from undemocratic nations across the globe is a free and unrestricted press. Freedom of the press was among the first freedoms codified in the Bill of Rights.
Journalists must be free to report on crime and wrongdoing without the fear or threat of death hanging over their heads. No one has the right to raise their hand to a journalist for the work they do, least of all elected officials whose actions, or inactions, affect their entire communities.
If a court or jury determines the guilt of the suspect in this case, we hope they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
An editorial from the Sandusky (Ohio) Register.