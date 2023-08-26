If anyone had wagered with someone else that a tropical storm would hit the California coast before one hit the Southeastern U.S. Coast, then that person would clearly be either incredibly lucky or a time traveler.
As it so happened, California was hit this weekend by Tropical Storm Hilary. It is rare for California to deal with such systems. The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a tropical storm warning for the first time in the region. The NWS has only one other tropical storm making landfall in California since 1900, El Cordonazo in 1939.
By comparison, the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic coasts have been fairly quiet. The closest storm to get to land this year was Arlene in early June, but it petered out as quickly as it formed.
It has been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but the Atlantic is starting to heat up. Six areas to watch dotted the television screen Friday.
Forecasters spent the day Friday warning Gulf coast communities to spend this weekend preparing for the storm that is slowly creeping northward into the Gulf. The warm waters, they say, make the storm ripe for development.
Friday, Tropical Storm Franklin became disorganized but is expected to become a hurricane over the weekend. It was moving toward the east-southeast and was expected to turn more easterly and northeasterly throughout the day. National Hurricane Center officials expect it turn toward the north, with an increase in forward motion expected and moving on over the western Atlantic through early next week.
More interesting to those of us in Florida is an invest in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but the time to be proactive is now. It is expected to form into a tropical depression later this weekend or early next week. If nothing else, this storm is expected to bring us rain.
While a storm hitting California may be a shock, it should be no surprise to any who live along the coast that the Atlantic Ocean is starting to churn up storms. While we have seen storms before in May, June and July, it is late August when the season typically starts to get busy. Expect it continue into September, October and possibly even November.
All it takes is one storm to track toward our part of the world to cause problems. Make sure you are ready if that day comes.
Now is the time to prepare, not when a storm is barreling toward us.
A revised editorial from the Brunswick (Georgia) News.