If anyone had wagered with someone else that a tropical storm would hit the California coast before one hit the Southeastern U.S. Coast, then that person would clearly be either incredibly lucky or a time traveler.

As it so happened, California was hit this weekend by Tropical Storm Hilary. It is rare for California to deal with such systems. The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a tropical storm warning for the first time in the region. The NWS has only one other tropical storm making landfall in California since 1900, El Cordonazo in 1939.

