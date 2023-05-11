Nearly half (46%) of all child safety seats are not properly used or installed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following tips to help parents and guardians find the right car seat, install it correctly, and keep children safe:
• Find the right car seat. Follow the guidelines based on your child’s age and size. You can find them on the NHTSA website. You can compare brands under the NHTSA’s Car Seat Finder tab on the site.
• Install your car seat properly. Fire stations and law enforcement agencies have certified child passenger safety technicians who can help and assess whether or not a child seat is installed properly.
• Register your car seat to ensure you stay up to date on any brand recalls and safety notices.
• Rear-facing, booster or forward-facing. Learn the height, weight and age requirements to choose the right car seat for your child. Remember — the American Academy of Pediatrics advises that children remain in rear-facing car seats as long as possible.
• Always refer to your specific car seat manufacturer’s instructions (check height and weight limits) and read the vehicle owner’s manual on how to install the car seat using the seat belt or lower anchors and a tether, if available.
• To maximize safety, keep your child in the car seat for as long as possible, as long as the child fits within the manufacturer’s height and weight requirements.
• Keep your child in the back seat at least through age 12.
Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and locate a certified technician at www.nhtsa.gov/carseat.
An editorial from the Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen.