Fluxuating temperatures have arrived, and with it cold and flu season. To help prevent the spread of illness, we want to share some simple habits to stay healthy.
Harmful viruses, bacteria, and other microbes can be found almost everywhere — lurking around on shopping cart handles, lingering on light switches, phone cases and more. Handwashing is always a good first line of defense, but there are always some germs hitching a ride on clothing or skin. That’s why disinfectants and household cleaners are used as an additional precaution against spreading illnesses.
Disinfectants are considered pesticides by law and are regulated by MDARD and the Environmental Protection Agency. All disinfectants must be registered by MDARD and EPA. When a virus is listed on a disinfectant label, it means the product has been tested and proven effective on that virus or similar viruses. It also means the product label contains instructions for safe, effective use.
More tips for safe, effective disinfecting:
— Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are touched often. It may be necessary to use more than one wipe to keep the surface wet for the stated length of contact time.
— Do routine cleaning and disinfecting.
— Use products safely. Follow “Directions for Use” on the product label.
— Handle waste properly and wash your hands after using a disinfectant, including surface wipes.
— Keep all people and pets away during application until the product is dry and no odor is present.
