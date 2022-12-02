Fluxuating temperatures have arrived, and with it cold and flu season. To help prevent the spread of illness, we want to share some simple habits to stay healthy.

Harmful viruses, bacteria, and other microbes can be found almost everywhere — lurking around on shopping cart handles, lingering on light switches, phone cases and more. Handwashing is always a good first line of defense, but there are always some germs hitching a ride on clothing or skin. That’s why disinfectants and household cleaners are used as an additional precaution against spreading illnesses.

