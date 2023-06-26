At first, you sweat.

It’s the body’s first line of defense: Sweat, as it evaporates, can keep your body a critical degree or two cooler than the air around you. But a number of factors, including dehydration or tight-fitting , non-breathable clothing that traps sweat instead of letting it evaporate or intense physical activity that raises your core temperature faster than you can cool down, will defeat that defense. Another self-regulating system kicks in, and your breathing and pulse grow more rapid as your organs fight to lower your core temperature.

