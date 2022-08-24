Nothing confirms the automotive industry is “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” on the conversion to an all-electric fleet better than Stellantis’ announcement during the Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise that it is ending production of two popular and profitable gas-powered muscle cars.

The automaker will stop making the Dodge Charger, and its companion model, the Dodge Challenger, by the end of the year, even though there’s still high demand for both vehicles and they are playing a key role in the company’s stellar financial performance. The company posted $8 billion in profit in the first half of the year, a 34% increase over last year.

