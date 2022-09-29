If you plan to vote in the November general election, September’s National Voter Registration Month is the time to take stock of your status and look ahead to casting your ballot.
First, there is the matter of registration.
Start getting ready by checking your voter registration, your sample ballot, and your voting locations at votehighlands.com/ so that your Election Day is quick and easy.
IMPORTANT: The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The registration requirement is not new, even though many Floridians will be voting ahead of Election Day.
The early voting period begins on Thursday, Oct. 27, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 5. Voting centers will be open in each county from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday).
If you need to register:
• Go to votehighlands.com/ (must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 11).
• Download a voter registration form from votehighlands.com/ . Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office (must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 11).
If you are registered, check your status by going to votehighlands.com/ to make sure all information is accurate. It only takes two minutes.
Importantly:
• If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.
• If you’ve moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to Election Day to help ensure a smoother voting process.
Beyond knowing your registration status, it’s important to check at votehighlands.com/ to determine via sample ballot which races you will be voting in.
Knowing your district and candidates is always important. Learn all you can about them before marking your ballot.
Checking your sample ballot at votehighlands.com/ will also guide you through a host of other important races, including on the state level for governor and U.S. Senate. You can also determine in which U.S. House district you reside.
Plus in the local elections, decisions are to be made on a county commission seat and City of Avon Park seats for mayor and one councilmember.
The Highlands News-Sun also just recently published a series of three articles on the state constitutional amendments on the November ballot.
There is much at stake in the general election beyond the national and state headlines focused on Democrat vs. Republican for congressional control. Take time with your sample ballot at votehighlands.com/ to study your choices before heading out to cast a vote.
A revised editorial from the Times and Democrat (South Carolina).
