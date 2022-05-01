On March 10, Governor Ron De Santis signed House Bill 1467 into law. This bill provides expanded parental access to the evaluation of books selected for school libraries and sets 12-year term limits for school board members. Today we are considering the term limits aspect.
Term limits are not a new idea.
In 1992 Florida adopted Amendment 9 which restricts legislators to eight years in office; specifically, representatives to four consecutive two-year terms and senators to two consecutive four-year terms. In theory, legislators can serve a maximum of 16 years – as a representative then as a senator, or vice versa. The amendment also provides a two-year hiatus, after which the clock resets and individuals may start over again.
The thinking was term limits would protect the public from a ruling class of permanent career politicians and allow for fresh faces and ideas.
Unfortunately, as time passed, unintended consequences emerged. Lobbyists and staff members grew more powerful, individuals entered office already more focused on seeking another office then fulfilling their duties and spending more time raising money for future campaigns.
Good governance suffered as well.
It takes time to learn how to create policies, write laws and solve problems. It takes time to learn what has been tried in the past; what has worked and what has not, as well as why. It takes years to acclimate. Even little things like using the telephone system takes time to learn. Most office holders are only just becoming useful when they have to move on.
Everything that applies to a legislator applies to a school board member – only more so. Serving on a school board is even more complicated, detailed and specialized.
Funding comes from a variety of sources, money is strictly allocated for particular uses and there are multiple budgets.
Standards are strict – in terms of building codes, student progress, what is taught and who teaches it, size of classrooms and number of students per class.
There are tremendous practical problems – maintenance of buildings, school grounds, game fields, sports equipment, computers and buses.
Not to mention feeding hundreds of children two meals a day and transporting them to and from school.
And this is not a complete list.
Of course, a dedicated staff is essential to keep all these plates in the air on a day-to-day basis. But it is the school board that determines the direction, sets the priorities and oversees the staff.
Experience and deep knowledge are crucial to its success. Setting a 12-year term limit on school board members will not help public educational system.