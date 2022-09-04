When it comes to maintaining a robust representative democracy, three groups are essential: the electorate, the candidates, and the people who count the votes.
While too often too many citizens do not exercise their right to vote, and too frequently incumbents run unopposed, Highlands County has a long history of dedicated superintendents of elections supported by hard working, knowledgeable staffs.
For decades, the late Jimmy Whitehouse watched over our elections, creating a well-earned bond of trust and reputation for efficiency. His retirement caused concern because we worried no one could fill his shoes. But then Joe Campbell was elected to the position and the integrity of the office continued. Then he retired after 30 years in the Supervisor of Elections Office. Who would fill his shoes?
As it turned out, there was nothing to worry about. Penny Ogg, with nine years of experience on Campbell’s staff, was elected superintendent in 2013. She picked up right where Campbell left off, showing the same dedication and integrity until her untimely death in September 2021.
With Ogg’s passing, again we worried. After all, the void Ogg left was enormous. Worse, it was unexpected. Finally, it came at a time of national acrimony and confusion.
Without warning, assistant superintendent Karen Healy was forced to take on a critical leadership role in an uncertain time.
Again, we worried about what was to come.
Again, we had no cause for concern.
Healy and her staff proved themselves in the August primary election – particularly in the County Commission District Two race, which was extremely close – 50.42% for candidate Don Elwell and 49.58% for incumbent Kathy Rapp.
Healy didn’t fluster. Instead, she took the allotted time to do a careful count of provisional ballots, announcing the final results Aug. 26, the Friday following the election.
There’s nothing like being thrown into the deep end on your first big visit to the pool. Fortunately, Healy has shown she can swim.
She faces major challenges ahead, but we are reassured by the way she handled her first big election, and feel we can trust her judgment and expertise.
While voters and candidates are essential to healthy government, there is no one person or agency more important than the vote counters and the person who leads them. They must earn our trust if democracy is to survive. Healy and her staff have shown they understand.