The beauty of small government is in the details.
It’s time to highlight the great work the Lake Placid Town Council has undertaken to keep the town of fewer than 2,300 souls on track.
At a time when outlandish public statements from the podium are the norm, the five members of the Town Council maintain decorum and speak kindly with each other and treat even the smallest concern of the citizens with respect. They come to each council meeting prepared, each bringing talents unique to their life experiences.
Mayor John Holbrook, who has participated in the town’s government in some form for more than 25 years, has valuable institutional knowledge. As mayor for the past decade or longer, he briefs the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Club, Rotary, (he’s also past Exalted Ruler of the Lake Placid Elks and a continuing member for 40 years), and other citizen stakeholders to get their opinion.
Vice Mayor Ray Royce, an citrus grower and public servant who has served the elected position since 2008, has served on area boards and citizen advisory committees dealing with transportation, economic development, water management, growth management, and of course agriculture, which surrounds the town. Like other council members – and this refers to all of them – he stays in close conversation with Highlands County commissioners to ensure interlocal agreements continue.
Council Member Charlie Wilson, who was reappointed in 2018, listens carefully to debate and weighs in with good questions. He is quiet, thoughtful and seeks to find common ground, as he did during the debate over a new location for the farmer’s market.
Council Member Greg Sapp, owner of Sapp Environmental Services Inc., doesn’t say a lot, but he’s been clear on his desire to keep the town attractive and well-managed. He spoke up when the town considered bright yellow trash containers for residents and opposed electric scooter rentals on the town’s charming streets and sidewalks.
The latest council member, Nell Frewin-Hays, is learning quickly, though she’s served the town on the chamber, the Rotary and other organizations. She speaks up for policies that benefit as many stakeholders as possible and asks questions if she doesn’t understand something.
Then there are the people who serve in unelected positions. Debra Ann Worley, formerly of the council, must be mentioned. She convinced the council to undertake the creation of a Community Redevelopment Agency, which puts business fees to work fixing sidewalks and other infrastructure. There’s also Bert Harris III, town attorney, who provides legal advice to the council and oversees the town’s contractual interests. Most importantly, he has waded through the complex, $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant application that is not dissimilar to understanding the Rosetta Stone.
Then there’s Town Administrator Phil Williams, the man who worries about details no one else can think of. He not only manages employees, proposes personnel policies, and manages department heads, he knows when a roof leaks, or a carpet needs tacking down, and other details. He has also refused a raise for some years to ensure employees got theirs.
The skills of each individual are on display in the town’s ambitious plan to eventually transition more than a thousand homes from aging septic tanks to a modern sewer system. Managing that $40 million grant, which is more than six times greater than the town’s annual budget, takes a lot of coordination and consensus.
The council also should be lauded for hiring Kevin McCarthy – the right man at the right time – to take on the town’s utilities work so Joe Barber, the town engineer, can concentrate on the sewage modernization project.
Lake Placid, a small town with the right leadership, has a passion: Managing the town’s future to ensure growth is managed and its signature lakes are protected.