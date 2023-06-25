Anyone who claims tougher gun control laws will keep the deadly weapons out of the hands of criminals is either a fool or someone who prefers to dwell in the world of fantasy. The reality of it is, it just isn’t so, regardless of how many times politicians say it or wish it.

Most men and women in law enforcement know this firsthand. They find the weapons in the possession of convicted felons — people who lost their right to lawfully own a gun — often enough when they arrest these criminals a second, third or fourth time for a similar offense. The law prohibits individuals convicted of serious crimes from carrying or owning a gun, but like all the other dos and don’ts criminals snub, many ignore it.

