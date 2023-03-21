A bill the state Legislature is considering would help the sickest Floridians.

Floridians hoping to benefit from the lawful, medicinal use of marijuana still face hurdles accessing the treatment, from the time and cost of seeing a doctor to a shortage of providers, especially in remote communities. That’s why a House bill that allows doctors to use telehealth to renew a patient’s marijuana approval promises to bring a rare, bipartisan achievement to Tallahassee. Why not harness the convenience of technology to wring costs from the system, level the playing field and improve access to care?

Recommended for you