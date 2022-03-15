If there’s something lucky about 2022, maybe this will be the year we end the not-so-small annoyance that is daylight saving time.
If you have ever thought there aren’t enough hours in a day to get everything done, enjoy these days of later nightfall. By now, you have hopefully moved all of your clocks in the house and your vehicle ahead an hour in our biannual changing-of-the-clocks ritual.
All across the land people continue to ask themselves, why do we do this again?
It’s a good question. New studies suggest that beyond being a change without much positive impact, messing with our sleep cycles is a downright bad idea. It’s time for federal legislation to end this practice. And this could be the year it gets traction.
The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce met last week to discuss whether the idea of switching back and forth is obsolete.
Bipartisan legislation is moving through both houses of Congress, introduced by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round. Such a move requires Congress to amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966.
It would be one thing if there were economic or energy savings in daylight saving time. But there is none. In 2005, before daylight saving time was extended by three weeks to save more of whatever it is we’re supposed to be saving, the Department of Energy released a detailed report.
Department of Energy officials noted that, while people use less energy (household lights) when there is evening daylight, exactly the same amount of daylight was pulled from the morning, requiring more household lighting then. Imagine that.
Even worse, daylight saving time isn’t a zero sum game.
The impact can be seen in all sorts of circumstances, and the effects are always detrimental — largely related to the disruption in the sleep cycle. The concerns raised are so great, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine last month called for ending the practice of moving clocks forward and back.
The academy’s research showed serious health risks associated with the time change transition, including increased prevalence of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders and motor vehicle crashes.
A study at University of Colorado found vehicular fatalities increased by nearly 6% during the week of the time change in spring when we lose an hour of sleep.
Medical errors were another factor the American Academy of Sleep Medicine pointed toward, noting an 18% uptick of such errors during the same time span.
A study by the Journal of Neuroscience, Psychology and Economics found a strong correlation between the time shift and students scoring lower on standardized tests.
This year, Congress should end the practice of setting clocks forward and back each year, sticking with either daylight saving time or regular time year-round.
An editorial from the Dubuque (Iowa) Telegraph-Herald.