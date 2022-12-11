It’s time to tidy up Florida law to make it clear that a sitting governor can run without resigning.

It’s a good bet that Gov. Ron DeSantis will run for president. If he does, Florida law is vague on whether he would need to resign as governor — and when he would need to do it. Florida lawmakers should end any doubt by passing a law that allows the governor to run without resigning. It’s an easy tweak and the right thing to do.

