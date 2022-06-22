Most of us were shocked in 1999 to hear two teenage boys killed 12 fellow students and a teacher and wounded 24 more at Columbine High School in Colorado.
We asked, “What went wrong there?”
But it was not unique, not the first school shooting, not the worst mass shooting. More was to follow.
Last month, we saw 10 killed at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and then, less than a week later, 19 kids and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Mass shootings are not a new problem. We can go back as far as 1966, more than 55 years ago, when a shooter atop the Main Building tower at the University of Texas at Austin killed 14 people.
Less than 20 years later, in 1984, the nation saw 22 killed at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California. 1986 saw 15 killed at a U.S. Post Office in Edmond, Oklahoma — from which we got the term “going postal.” 1991 saw 24 killed at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas.
In 17 years since the assault weapons ban ended, we’ve seen shootings in 2007 at Virginia Tech (32 killed); in 2009 at Fort Hood, Texas (13 killed); in 2012 at an Aurora movie theater (12 killed) and at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut (27 killed); in 2015 at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina (nine killed); in 2016 at Pulse nightclub in Orlando (49 killed), and in 2017 at First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas (26 killed).
In 2017, Katherine Renfro of Sebring survived what she described as a “war zone” on the Las Vegas strip as a man with modified high-power rifles in a nearby high-rise hotel opened fire on a concert, wounding 546 and killing 59, one a friend of Renfro, just feet away from her.
On Valentine’s Day 2018 a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17. In 2018, a shooter killed 11 at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. In 2019, a shooter’s hate of Hispanics drove him 11 hours across Texas to El Paso. He killed 20.
Highlands County avoided such headlines. Police found and arrested a would-be pipe bomber in 2015 before he could carry out threats on local businesses. They did the same for a 15-year-old who threatened a Columbine-style attack on Lake Placid High School in April 2017. Other school and business bomb threats have continued, as recently as April this year.
In May 2018, Deputy William Gentry Jr. was shot and killed on duty. That summer, a gunman shot and killed five at The Capitol Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.
At that time, our publisher said, “Guns don’t kill people either randomly or intentionally; people do,” and said since we the people wrote the U.S. Constitution, we now have “a whole lot more unstable people in our country.”
One of those people, on Jan. 23, 2019, killed five women — Jessica Montague, mother of three and step-mom of seven; newlywed Cynthia Watson; Marisol Lopez, mother of two; grandmother Debra Cook and Ana Piñon-Williams, mother of seven — at the former south-Sebring SunTrust bank, now a park in their memory.
Our publisher said in 2018 that the gun distribution process needs to change. Since last month, there’s talk of reinstating assault weapons restrictions, tightening background checks or taking other actions.
These are only remembrances of a few mass shootings and certainly does not reflect on all that our nation has experienced.
Whatever happens, we in the news business will dutifully provide details about the debate, just as we follow each shooting, disaster, crime, fire or car crash with analysis to help people take action and caution to prevent future harm.
In today’s tragedies are the clues to prevention. Let’s find them, use them and prevent another tragedy.