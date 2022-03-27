Around the world, people are dying trying to gain or retain the freedoms we should hold dear. Things like freely electing our leaders is what we will focus on here. The vast majority of registered voters in the City of Sebring apparently couldn’t be bothered to vote in the March 8 city council election.
According to the Supervisor of Elections office, of the 6,290 eligible voters in the city, only 1,250 chose to vote. What is concerning is that is despite the polls being open for six straight days. Simply put, that means only 12% showed up to vote.
Two city council members were running for re-election and one candidate was running for the first time. Voters could vote for two of the three candidates in this election. Roland Bishop received 39% of the votes, Charlie Lowrance received the lowest with 29%, and newcomer Terry Mendel received 32%.
Please keep in mind we are not talking about the relative merits of any of the candidates. In fact, given public apathy we thank all three for caring enough to get involved. Remember, city council members are not paid an hourly wage, although they must spend a great deal of their time researching issues and making decisions. Each municipality sets its own pay for council members. Sebring City Council members, including the mayor, are paid $1 a year and $300 a month for expenses.
What is especially puzzling about voter apathy – which is nothing new – is the fact that city councilors play a far more important role in our lives than do congressional or state legislators, the governor or even the President of the United States.
For example, the council is responsible for making sure our garbage is collected; that we not only have running water, but that it is safe to can drink; that streetlights work; that city streets are paved; and finally, that police officers and firefighters are able to get to us quickly when we need help.
Here is an example you should be aware of: Are you aware that at its last meeting the City Council approved the first $6 million installment for a new City Pier park? Another question would be, are you aware that the park is the brain child of the Community Redevelopment Agency? Do you know who appoints the members of the CRA board? Members of the city council do. Finally, do you know that the new park has been discussed and planned by the CRA and council for at least a year?
If you’re not aware of any of these scenarios, it is in your own self interest to start paying attention to these meetings.
After all, when people all around the world are paying the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy, and an overwhelming number of eligible voters can’t be bothered to simply go and vote, what does that say about us?
Before those of you who live in Avon Park or Lake Placid criticize the people of Sebring, the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections office indicates your participation in elections is no better. The people of Lake Placid, however, can set a new trend. Your Town Council election is April 5.