It’s no secret there’s a teacher shortage nationwide. The reasons are multi-faceted, and the solutions are just as complex. But teachers are a vital component of education, and a robust education is one of the pillars of a healthy society. We need to fix this — and fast.

The teacher shortage has been acute during the pandemic, with challenges such as remote learning and teachers facing greater risk for contracting the virus than students. But it’s only worsened a shortage that’s likely been in the making for years, if not decades.

