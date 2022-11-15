As was the case with Hillary Clinton before him, it seems as though President Joe Biden did not think through the way his words might be interpreted when he talked about coal-fired power plants, saying recently during an event in California “We’re going to be shutting these (coal-fired) plants down all across America and having wind and solar… (and) also providing tax credits to help families buy energy-efficient appliances.”

While it may be the case that Biden did not intend the manner in which his remarks became “twisted,” as his press secretary claimed, he cannot un-ring the bell — even if he rang it in California.

Recommended for you