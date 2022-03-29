When United Farm Workers of America co-founder César Chávez ended a 25-day, water-only fast on March 10, 1968, in Delano, California, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was there to break bread with him.
Chávez had undertaken the fast to recommit the union to nonviolence in its fight to raise the pay and improve the working conditions of farmworkers.
Joining 6,000 to 10,000 people, mostly Mexican American migrant workers, Kennedy called Chávez “one of the heroic figures of our time,” adding, “When your children and grandchildren take their place in America going to high school and college, and taking good jobs at good pay, when you look at them, you will say, ‘I did this. I was there, at the point of difficulty and danger.’ And though you may be old and bent from many years of labor, no man will stand taller than you when you say, ‘I marched with César.’”
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, thousands of San Antonians returned to the streets of downtown San Antonio last week to march with the spirit of Chávez and in celebration of his life and the work of he and United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta.
The 26th Annual César E. Chávez March for Justice was started by local labor organizer Jaime Martinez. It’s always around the birthday of Chávez, who died in 1993. Thursday will mark his 95th birthday.
In March 1966, he emerged as a heroic and iconic leader when he led fewer than 100 Mexican American and Filipino farmworkers on a 280-mile march from Delano to Sacramento. The march sought to draw national attention to the exploitation of people who put food on the nation’s tables but worked in dehumanizing conditions.
By the time they reached the capital of California, the ranks of the marchers had swelled to the thousands and a new movement demanding economic justice, dignity and that America do better by all its people was taking shape.
It was a movement of marches, strikes and boycotts that led to a collective bargaining agreement with major grape growers. This agreement improved farmworkers’ living conditions, raised their pay and provided the right to unionize.
It was also a movement that raised awareness of the dangers of pesticides to farmworkers and their children and to millions of American consumers.
Just as it’s wrong to confine Martin Luther King Jr. to being a great “African American leader,” Chávez should not be narrowly defined as a great “Mexican American” leader. He was a great American leader with international appeal who, like King, was passionately devoted to nonviolence. With the armor of nonviolence and his Catholic faith, Chávez forsook comfort for what he called la causa of improving the lives of farmworkers.
In a 1984 speech, Chávez said, “Once social change begins, it cannot be reversed.”
“You cannot uneducate the person who has learned to read,” he said. “You cannot humiliate the person who feels pride. You cannot oppress the people who are not afraid anymore.
“Our opponents must understand that it’s not just a union we have built. Unions, like other institutions, can come and go.
“But we’re more than an institution. For nearly 20 years, our union has been on the cutting edge of a people’s cause — and you cannot do away with an entire people; you cannot stamp out a people’s cause.”
People continue to march for this cause.
An editorial from the San Antonio (Texas) Express-News.