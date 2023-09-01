Play fair.
Don’t hit people.
Put things back where you found them.
Clean up your own mess.
Don’t take things that aren’t yours.
Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody.
Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you.
These seven simple statements were part of the wealth of information American minister and author Robert Fulghum shared in his 1986 bestseller “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”
His essays on life resonated deeply with readers who discovered how universal insights can often be found in ordinary events.
Fulghum’s axioms sound eerily similar to a set of standards Missouri educators are drafting for our children in hopes that those “soft skills” can benefit the child throughout his or her life.
The standards go beyond academic competencies; they target “soft skills” such as regulating one’s own emotions, and learning to cooperate and collaborate with others.
The proposed standards were presented to the state board of education. After the Sept. 15 target date, they could be reviewed and potentially revised. A work team would then determine the best way to implement the standards.
Some might say it’s not the job of schools to provide these soft skills.
But let’s face it; schools are dealing with the fallout from declining student behavior. And often times, behavioral issues impede the educator’s ability to teach the disruptive student and those around him or her.
Christi Bergin, a developmental psychologist, said there has been growing concern about student behavior since the 1970s.
“The pandemic accelerated that concern, but it is not new, and it’s not likely to go away as the pandemic recedes because it’s not new,” she said.
And let’s be honest, the absence of those “soft skills” — being cooperative, collaborative, respectful, kind and trustworthy — are all too evident in our society today.
If we hope to reverse that trend, maybe our best hope lies with our children.
And frankly, the standards being proposed by the work group may be the right approach.
They are split into three areas:
“Me” standards are geared toward students regulating their emotions and taking accountability for their actions.
“We” standards are about relationship-building and collaboration.
“Others” standards relate to empathy, compassion and understanding how behavior impacts other people.
The objective of the standards is to incorporate them into the daily routine of the students, while allowing the teacher to communicate their expectations to create “teachable moments” on behavior.
As our children learn these new skills, maybe we can emulate them.
At a time when we are seemingly more divided, suspicious and segregated as a society, maybe these standards can spur us to be more collaborative, empathetic and trusting.
And if we learn the lesson well, maybe there’s some cookies and milk in our future.
It’s certainly an idea that deserves some attention.
An editorial from the Jefferson City [Missouri] News Tribune.