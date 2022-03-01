Discussing cancer is a heavier conversation than most of us care to have. Yet, it’s a conversation that’s important.
According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 1.9 million are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States. Nearly half of those diagnoses are breast, prostate, lung, pancreas or colon cancers.
The good news is more than 40% of all cancer diagnoses can be linked to a preventable cause.
February is National Cancer Preventions Month, and though the month is over, it is never too late to focus on the things we can control to lessen our odds of developing cancer. Five of the top recommendations for lessening our risk include:
- Regular exercise
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Eating healthy foods
- Quitting or never starting smoking
- Limiting alcohol use
Of course, seeing your doctor regularly, treating other health conditions and knowing your risk factors are important, too. Your doctor can give advice on how to accomplish all the things you can do to prevent cancer.
It’s also important to support research into preventive measures and encourage your family and friends to make an effort to embrace a health lifestyle that contributes to fighting cancer.
While you can’t change your genetics, you can take some steps to prevent some forms of cancer and other illnesses.
For more information, visit Cancer Net, Cancer Network and American Association for Cancer Research.
An editorial from the Ashland (Kentucky) Daily Independent.