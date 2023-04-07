A lot of attention is being paid to what our children are reading nowadays, turning once sedate classrooms and libraries into battlefields in our country’s never-ending culture wars.

Some overzealous parents and community members have gone on book-banning benders, even though restricting the choices of young people and dampening their curiosity is hardly a path to instilling a lifelong love of reading and all the benefits that flow from that. Rather than wringing our hands about whether children should be exposed to Judy Blume or Anne Frank or Toni Morrison, our time would be more productively spent facing up to a much simpler and more pressing reality – some of the parents of those children have a hard time reading themselves.

