Today we honor the women who forever hold a special place in our hearts. We celebrate with dinners, kind words, cards and gifts, but those pale in comparison to what the day really signifies. For most of us, it means honoring the singular person in our lives who we held most dear from our earliest memories.

Mother’s Day also honors those people who might not have had a biological role in our lives, but held the more important position of being there for us always. They cared for us when we sometimes thought no one else did and even talked straight to us when we didn’t want to hear it.

