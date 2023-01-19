Most people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, exercise more or stop a bad habit. AAA hopes motorists will make a resolution to improve road safety by moving over for vehicles that are stopped on the shoulder of the road.

On average, one tow truck driver is killed every other week while working on the roadside. However, the victims also include stranded motorists. Nationwide, nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside disabled vehicles each year.

